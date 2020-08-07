PHOTO GALLERY: Dixie Youth-Physician’s Healthcare v. McColl Custom Cabinets by Admin 2 • August 7, 2020 0 PHOTO GALLERY: Dixie Youth-Physician’s Healthcare v. McColl Custom Cabinets PHOTO GALLERY Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald Click once to bring a photo into a single screen, and then again to enlarge. Nathan hits one up the middle for single and rbi Pitcher Nathan fouls Nathan fouls Yankees pitcher Safe at 2nd Avin McKenzie Yankees strikes out swinging Pitcher Player swings Safe at home Safe at home Share this...FacebookTwitterLinkedinPinterestRedditPrintemail