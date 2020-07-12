HAMER-Carley Wiggins, Jr., 79, went to his heavenly home on Friday, July 10, 2020.

Funeral Services will be held 6:00 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 at Little Rock Baptist Church with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m at the church.

Born in Dillon County, October 8, 1940, he was the son of the late Carley Wiggins, Sr., and Bertha Hubbard Wiggins. He was a sales representative for Herald Office Supply for nearly 46 years, where he was known as a loyal, trustworthy, and dedicated employee who strived to provide excellent customer service.

Carley was a freelance writer and a columnist for The Dillon Herald, first writing a dirt track racing column and then later as a historical columnist, writing about people whose stories may have never been told.

Carley was the author of three books–Remembering Dillon County, published in 2008; The Hidden History of Dillon County, published in 2011; and Deliver Us From Evil, published in 2013.

Carley was recognized for his writing with numerous awards from the North Carolina Society of Historians, Inc.

He was named the Dillon County Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year for 2010 for his significant historical contributions to the county through his freelance writing.

Carley was a member of Little Rock Baptist Church, where he has served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher.

Carley was a former announcer at the Lake View Race Track and a former member of the Dillon Kiwanis Club.

Survivors include his wife, Helen L. Wiggins; son, Joseph Carl Wiggins (Nell) of Dillon; stepchildren, Edward C. Bracey (Cathy) of Dillon and Lisa B. Gray (Robert) of Dillon; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Carley was preceded in death by infant son, Kenneth Wiggins, and step-son, David C. Bracey.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, social distancing is required.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dillon Camp of Gideons, P.O. Box 111, Dillon, SC 29536.

Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email