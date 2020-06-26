Dillon County’s Alpha Lambda Chapter Of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International Wraps Up Busy Year

Nan Carmichael, left in photo, a 25-year member of DKG, represented Dillon School District Three as its Teacher of the Year. (Contributed Photo)



Alpha Lambda Chapter members volunteered their time to pack bags for the Love Feeds program, which provides weekend meals to school children. (Contributed Photo)



Alpha Lambda wrapped up its year with a virtual, rather than an in-person, chapter meeting, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Contributed Photo)



Paula Stranahan and Marcia Bethea attended the South Carolina State Organization’s Leadership Challenge workshop in Columbia. (Contributed Photo)



Dillon High School teacher Paula Stranahan was inducted into Delta Kappa Gamma at an Alpha Lambda Chapter meeting. (Contributed Photo)



Alpha Lambda Chapter welcomed Dr. Jill Branyon, the Delta Kappa Gamma South Carolina State Organization President, to a meeting at the Groundout Coffee Bar in Marion. (Contributed Photo)



Alpha Lambda Chapter members gave potted marigold plants to first-year teachers in the Dillon County schools. (Contributed Photo)



Alpha Lambda Chapter members met in the summer of 2019 to plan programs and projects for the year. (Contributed Photo)



Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email