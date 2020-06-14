Graveside services for Teddy Oliver Yarborough will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday at Cooper Funeral Home.

Teddy, 42, died Monday, June 1, 2020 after injuries sustained in an accident.

Born in Marion, SC, November 5, 1977, he was the son of Brenda Gail Cain Yarborough Oden and the late Ellis Leverne Yarborough.

Survivors include his mother and step-father, Brenda & David Oden of Ft. Walton Beach, FL; sister, Danielle Yarborough Burnette (Neil) of Lumberton, NC; brother, Retired Gunnery Sgt. Eddie Yarborough of Lucas, OH; fiance’, Shannon Lovett of Dillon, SC; grandmother, Bessie Rewis of Latta, SC; nieces and nephew, Andrew, Chelsea, Grace, and Autumn.

Teddy was preceded in death by his father, Ellis Yarborough; grandfather, David Cain; and grandparents, Oliver & Ruth Yarborough.

