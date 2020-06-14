Memorial services for Joyce Evelyn Hayes will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel.

Mrs. Hayes, 73, died Monday, June 1, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Marion County, SC, October 23, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Earvin Caulder and Margie McDaniel Sawyer. She was the widow of Jerry Hayes.

Survivors include her children, John Robert Eubanks of Leesburg, GA, Wendy Eubanks (Lloyd) of Hamer, Lisa Eubanks of Fairmont, NC, and Amy Daniels (Rico) of Nichols; 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice, 1203 East Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506.

Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email