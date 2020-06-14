Public Hearing Scheduled On Removal Of County Administrator

The public hearing has been set on the removal of Tony Clyburn.

The meeting will be held at the Dillon County Council Office on June 17 at 9:00 a.m.

The agenda is as follows:



DILLON COUNTY COUNCIL

109 SOUTH THIRD AVENUE

DILLON, SC 29536

CALLED MEETING

JUNE 17, 2020

9:00 A.M.

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Invocation

3. Approval of Agenda

4. Public Hearing regarding the removal of County Administrator W. Anthony Clyburn pursuant to Section 4-9-620 of the South Carolina Code of Laws

a. County Administrator Presentation (not to exceed 30 minutes)

b. Citizen Comments (not to exceed 30 minutes)

(Please note that the County Administrator will have up to 30 minutes to make a presentation. A period of 30 minutes will be provided for citizen comments. Members of the public wishing to address the Council will be strictly limited to a 3-minute presentation per person. Citizens wishing to address the County Council must sign up before the meeting begins and shall be heard on a first come, first served basis.)

5. Vote to affirm removal or rescind removal of County Administrator W. Anthony Clyburn (requires motion).

6. Appointment of Interim Administrator (requires motion, if needed after vote in Item 5).

7. Adjournment (requires motion).

Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be required.