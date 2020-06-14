Pee Dee Region 4-H Grab & Go Camps Now Open For Registration

The 2020 Pee Dee Region 4-H Grab & Go Camps are now open for registration for Pee Dee area youth. Traditional Summer 4-H Camp may be canceled but that doesn’t mean you can’t have camp fun! Pee Dee area agents are teaming up to provide 4-H Grab & Go Camp Kits for youth, ages 5-12, to use at home under adult supervision.

These fun-filled kits are complete with the materials and lessons needed for youth to create their personal camp experience! Camp kits will be available for pick-up at one of the Pee Dee County Extension Offices (Chesterfield, Clarendon, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Lee, Marlboro, Marion, Sumter or Williamsburg) beginning on the camp kick-off date. All kits, except for the Camp Cloverbud Kit, are geared for youth ages 5-12 and parental supervision and assistance is required. Camp Cloverbud is designed for 5-8-year olds and also requires parental supervision.

Here is a breakdown of each of the four camps being offered as well as their kickoff day.

-The Great Outdoors (Ages 5-12; Kicks off June 15th)

Perfect for the outdoor enthusiast!

-Full S.T.E.A.M Ahead (Ages 5-12; Kicks off June 29th)

Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math. This kit covers it all from painting to building a solar oven.

-Camp Cloverbud (Ages 5-8; Kicks off July 13th)

This reading themed camp is perfect for any kid who loves a good book!

-Down on the Farm (Ages 5-12; Kicks off July 27th)

From horses to bees and everything in between, this camp is ideal for kids interested in all aspects of farm living.

You can sign up for one or all of these four camp kits! The cost is $15 per kit. Please check with your local extension office for the dates and times that kits can be picked up.

There is also an optional shipping add-on if you would like your kit shipped directly to your home rather than picking up from your local county extension office. You don’t have to be a current 4-H member to register.

Although this is the first time Pee Dee Area agents have offered at home camp kits, you can still expect the same level of quality, fun, and hands-on experience Clemson Extension 4-H is known for. The Pee Dee Region 4-H Grab & Go Camp is a rewarding experience for young people. They will explore their outdoor surroundings, participate in science and engineering, dive into literacy, as well as learn more about farm life. For more information on each camp and how to register for the Pee Dee Region 4-H Grab & Go Camps, please visit the registration website at https://peedee4hcampkit.eventbrite.com/ or contact your local 4-H agent.

4-H is a community of young people across America who are learning leadership, citizenship, and life skills. Participating in community service is one way to continue to help youth learn those life skills and become productive and contributing members of their own communities. 4-H is the youth development arm of the national land-grant extension service and is administered in South Carolina through the Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service.

