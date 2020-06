DEATH NOTICES:

Donald Ray Bracey died on Friday, May 22, 2020 in Kershaw County. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family is receiving friends at 701 East Jackson, Dillon, South Carolina.

*

Queen Johnson died on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Dillon, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

