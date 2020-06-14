Mr. Charles Bullock died Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his home in Lake View, SC after an extended illness.

A graveside service will be Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 11:00 am at Lake View Perpetual Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the home.

Mr. Bullock was born in Marion County, the son of the late William and Mildred Hayes Bullock. He was self-employed as a small engine mechanic for several years in the Lake View. He was a frequent visitor, friend and loyal customer to several businesses in the town.

He is survived by his son, Chad Bullock (Crystal); brother, David Bullock; sister, Adrienne Barnes; grandchildren, Zeke, Samantha and Dylan; nieces, Gretchen, Erika, Lauren, and Jenna; and a soon to be great-grandchild, Amelia Rae.

