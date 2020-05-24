LATTA – Perry Anderson, Jr., 83, passed away at his home Friday, May 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. A service to celebrate his life was held Sunday, May 17, 2020, at 3:00 p.m.in Magnolia Cemetery with Rev. Steven Reynolds and Rev. Sidney Howell officiating. Kannaday Funeral Home in Latta is assisting the family. Due to the current health crises (COVID-19) please practice social distancing.

Mr. Anderson was born May 12, 1937, in the Hayestown Community of Dillon County, SC, the son of the late Perry Anderson, Sr. and Marie Strickland Anderson. Perry retired from the United States Postal Service. His love for his faith in God was shown through his membership at Latta Southern Methodist Church. He enjoyed Gospel Music and was a bass singer. Mr. Anderson was the widower of Katherine Ellen Berry Anderson.

He is survived by his son, Timothy Earl Anderson (Lisa) of West Chester, OH; daughter, Ruth Marie Iffland (Bill) of Knightdale, NC; grandchildren, Emily Katherine Iffland, Olivia Marie Iffland, Sarah Ellen Anderson, and Nathan Charles Anderson; and brother, Carl Anderson (Betty) of Monroe, NC.

Perry was preceded in death by his brother, James Royce Anderson; and sister, Joyce Carol Doolley.

Donations may be made to McLeod Hospice, P.O. Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502.

You may sign the online guestbook at www.kannadayfuneralhome.com. You may also call Kannaday Funeral Home at 843-774-7641, and have a staff member to sign the register book on your behalf.

Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email