Our Response To COVID-19



By Christopher Alderman, Little Rock Baptist Church pastor

Two employees were working in the office, but were afraid of catching the virus. One came up with a plan, but didn’t tell the other. As the boss entered the room, the employee jumped up on the light fixture, hung upside down from it, and shouted, “I’m a light bulb! I’m a light bulb!” The boss told him to come down and go home; it was clear the stress was getting to him. The other employee began to follow his buddy out of the room. “Hold on,” said the boss, “I didn’t give you permission to leave.” To which the man replied, “Well, you don’t expect me to work in the dark, do you?”

Due to Covid-19, fear and panic have set in for some. However, for the Christian, we are told by our Lord not to fear. Luke 12:32, “Fear not, little flock; for it is your Father’s good pleasure to give you the kingdom.” “Fear not” – don’t worry, be anxious, nor dread – we may choose not to fear. “Little Flock” – signifies we are sheep – small, weak, and vulnerable. If you are big and dominant and have lots of power, then you feel in charge and unafraid. When you are small, vulnerable, and not very smart (sheep), then you are more prone to fear. Our reasons for not fearing are rooted in His Names. He calls Himself our “Father.” Jesus also implies here that He is our “Shepherd” and “King”. These names of our Savior become the reasons why our fear will be taken away. A King is powerful, strong, and able to use His authority to carry out His Word. A Father invests his love and heart into his children. A Shepherd is smart, protective, feeds and waters, heals, and carries his lambs in His arms. We don’t fear because of Who the Lord is. We also don’t fear because of what He gives us: “the kingdom.” This little, weak, and insignificant group of sheep will be given this massive kingdom. It can’t be bought nor earned; it is a gift. Ephesians 2:8,9, “For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God, not of works, lest any man should boast.” There is no way that I as a defiled, needy, weak, and lost sheep can earn this pure, massive, and infinitely valuable kingdom. If I am to obtain the kingdom, it must be given to me.

There is one more thing of note in Luke 12:32 – ‘good pleasure’. There are many kings, fathers, and shepherds who give things to their subjects, children, and sheep begrudgingly. Jesus says that isn’t the heart of God in giving. It is His good pleasure; it makes His day, it makes Him happy, He delights and enjoys freely giving the kingdom to His children. Isaiah 53:5 & 10, “Yet it pleased the Lord to bruise Him; He hath put Him to grief. He was wounded for our transgressions, He was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon Him; and with His stripes we are healed.” Although it came at great cost to His Son, the kingdom is freely given to those who repent and believe in the Lord Jesus Christ. No fear, indeed, for those who are in Christ! Won’t you accept Him today?

