THESE PHOTOS show the progress that has been made on a 373,100 square foot speculative warehouse logistics facility in Dillon County being developed by Equus Capital Partners, Ltd. (“Equus”), one of the nation’s leading developers and private equity real estate fund managers. The project, named 95 Inland Port Logistics Center, is located along Interstate 95 in Dillon County, approximately 5 miles south of the North Carolina/South Carolina state line. (Contributed Photos)

