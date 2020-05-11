Latta Native Promoted In U.S. Coast Guard

Latta native, Darius Jones, has been promoted to Petty Officer Third Class in the United States Coast Guard.

Darius completed training at US Coast Guard Training Center Petaluma in Petaluma, California on February 28, 2020. Darius will now serve in the Finance Division as a Storekeeper, stationed in Virginia.

Darius is a 2012 Graduate of Latta High School and a 2017 Honor Graduate of Virginia State University.

Darius enlisted in the US Coast Guard in March 2018.

Darius is the son of Oscar and Ressie Jones of Latta. He is the grandson of Harriet Jones of Latta and the late Rochelle McClellan of Sellers.

