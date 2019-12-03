SCDOT Planning To Close Lanes On I-95 On December 3-4

SCDOT is planning to close lanes for repairs on I-95 northbound between mile marker 198 and 198.75 in Dillon County.

The lane closures will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 and continue into the night until temperatures become too cold to place asphalt.

SCDOT will repeat this operation on Wednesday, December 4, also beginning at 10:00 a.m.

During these repair operation, the Exit 1B off ramp will be closed at approximately 12:00 p.m. on both days. A detour will be in place that will take motorists to Exit 1A – US 301 North and South.

Please use extra caution if driving on this section of I-95. SCDOT appreciates the patience of the public while repairs are made.

