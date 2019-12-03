SCDOT is planning to close lanes for repairs on I-95 northbound between mile marker 198 and 198.75 in Dillon County.
The lane closures will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 and continue into the night until temperatures become too cold to place asphalt.
SCDOT will repeat this operation on Wednesday, December 4, also beginning at 10:00 a.m.
During these repair operation, the Exit 1B off ramp will be closed at approximately 12:00 p.m. on both days. A detour will be in place that will take motorists to Exit 1A – US 301 North and South.
Please use extra caution if driving on this section of I-95. SCDOT appreciates the patience of the public while repairs are made.
SCDOT Planning To Close Lanes On I-95 On December 3-4
