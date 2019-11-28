Dillon Police Department Observing ‘No Shave’ November

You might see Dillon Police officers looking a little scruffy this month, but there’s a good excuse for this out of ordinary behavior.

Dillon Police Officers are participating in “No Shave November,” which is a great campaign to bring awareness and raise money to fight cancer, according to Dillon Police Chief David Lane.

The Dillon Police Department has chosen the American Cancer Society and the Hope Lodge to receive the money they raise.

“We are doing this in honor of Katie Herring, the wife of one of our own officers,” said Lane.

Hope Lodge is a charitable project run by the American Cancer Society offering cancer patients and their caregivers a free place to stay when they are being treated in another city away from home.

If you are interested in helping, feel free to stop by the Dillon Police Department and make a donation. They will appreciate your support for such a great cause.

Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email