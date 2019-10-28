Two People Killed In Wreck

By Betsy Finklea

Two people were killed and two others were injured in a single car wreck on October 18, according to Trooper Judd Jones of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley identifies the deceased as Christian Jones, an 18-year-old black male from Latta, and Zipporah Legette, a 23-year-old black female.

The deceased were not wearing seatbelts, Jones said.

One passenger was airlifed to McLeod in Florence, and the other passenger was taken to McLeod in Dillon.

The wreck occurred on U.S. Highway 501 near Ebenezer Road at approximately 9:13 p.m.

The 2011 Toyota traveled off the road, came back on the road, and then went off the road and hit a tree, Jones said.

The wreck is under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

