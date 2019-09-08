MDT Announces Development Of 50,000 sq. ft. Building For KP Components

SPARTANBURG – August 27, 2019 – Marlboro Development Team, Inc. (MDT) is pleased to announce the development of a new 50,000 square foot build-to-suit for KP Components, Inc. KP Components, an affiliate of Denmark based KP Komponenter, specializes in precision automated CNC machining of complex parts for a variety of industries. The SC operation has grown since they located their first U.S. based facility in 2011 in Pickens County. Continued growth over the last eight years led to the selection of MDT to develop a new world class manufacturing facility.

Scheduled for delivery in Q2 2020 and located on an 8-acre site on Sheriff Mill Rd in Easley, SC, the new facility will house production, distribution, and offices.

The building will feature 28’ clear height, fully conditioned production and warehouse space, heavy power, and employee parking, as well as significant expansion capabilities.

“We are very pleased and excited about the opportunity to partner with MDT in the expansion of our operations as they have played an integral role in this new facility,” said KP Components General Manager, Kim Brødbæk “We have realized tremendous growth over the last eight years which is largely due to the tremendous local work force. We are excited to be making this new investment in the Upstate of South Carolina and look forward to working with MDT as we jointly Build a Better Future in Pickens County.”

Construction and design team members include Roebuck Buildings Co., Inc., Green Arch Design Group, and Davis & Floyd. Both KP Components and MDT received tremendous support from Alliance Pickens, Pickens County, and the South Carolina Department of Commerce.

“At MDT, we take tremendous pride in working with the manufacturing community to facilitate the creation of well-paying and highly skilled jobs in the communities in which they serve,” said William Fleming, Jr., President and CEO of MDT. “KP Components is a great example of an international manufacturer continuing to invest in South Carolina, and MDT is excited about this new partnership.”

About Marlboro Development Team, Inc.

Marlboro Development Team is a South Carolina based real estate developer focused on single tenant build-to-suits, value-add acquisitions, and strategic investments throughout the United States.

The senior management of MDT has a proven track record of 100+ years of development experience with successful delivery of over 10 million square feet across a broad spectrum of development projects including industrial, retail, and commercial.