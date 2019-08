BEULAH LIGHT Chapter #9 held their “Barbecue In The Park“ July 6 at Lake View, S.C. They thank all of the young men and patrons who participated in our basketball and corn hole tournament this year. We had an awesome time and I look forward for next year to be even better. Larry’s Boys from Pee Dee Church Rd / Riverdale were the 3 on 3 champions for 2019 and Lawrence Brunson and Chantago Gilchrist won the corn hole toss championship. (Contributed Photos)