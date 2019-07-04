ATEC Presents Balanced Budget

The Dillon County ATEC Center presented a balanced budget at the Dillon County Board of Education meeting last Tuesday.

It contains the raise that was planned for the teachers. It also includes the addition of two new teachers for the 2019-2020 school year. The center will be bring back the Building Construction program which is NCCER nationally certified, and a new program will be Emergency Medical Services (EMS). This budget shows an increase in classroom supplies due to the addition of the two new programs.

There is also an increase in the benefits portion of the budget due to salary increases and insurance increases.

The federal portion of the budget (Carl Perkins) along with the state EIA equipment funds remains the same until the allocations are awarded for the 2019-2020 school year.



