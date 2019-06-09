Latta Police Give Update On Missing Woman

There has been a possible sighting of Mrs. Jaxie Rogers in Cumberland County, NC.

UPDATED POST ON MISSING WOMAN FROM LATTA POLICE DEPARTMENT

********UPDATE**********June 9, 2019 7:40 pm

We have checked with our contact with the family and confirmed the photo added to a post earlier is of Ms. Rogers. We have added that photo to this post. The Family advises she usually does not have to wear glasses any longer so she may not have any on.



We have been advised of a possible sighting today on I-95, traveling North, around midday today. While this is not a confirmation of the sighting, it very well could have been Ms. Rogers, near Cumberland County, NC area.

Please continue to share and contact us if spotted at 843-752-4718 or 843-841-3707.

