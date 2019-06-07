Latta Police Seeking Missing Person

UPDATE: Ms. Rogers was spotted in Fairmont, NC, near Progressive Farm Road around 3:03 p.m. This has been confirmed by Latta PD. Please continue to share and let us know if you see her.

UPDATE:

Ms. Rogers was spotted in Fairmont, NC, near Progressive Farm Road around 3:03 p.m. This has been confirmed by Latta PD. Please continue to share and let us know if you see her.

At approximately 2:07 pm today, Friday, June 7th, 2019, officers responded to the Latta IGA in reference to a report of a missing person. Upon their arrival, Officers took a report of a missing 85 year old white female, with dementia, who was last seen in her vehicle, at the IGA in Latta. The complainant, a caregiver, went inside IGA and as she reached the counter, she could see the vehicle leaving at a low rate of speed. As of now, Ms. Rogers is believed to be driving the vehicle as it was leaving.



The vehicle is a white, 2008 Buick Lacrosse, SC Tag# DYY232. The missing person is identified as Jaxie Rogers, 81, of Latta. Ms. Rogers was last seen wearing a purple blouse, light blue pants, and purple and pink shoes. Ms. Rogers is approximately 5-04 in height and weighs approximately 110 pounds.

If you have seen the vehicle since 2:00 pm today, or if you do see the vehicle or Ms. Rogers, please contact Latta Police Department at 843-752-4718 or 843-841-3707.

A photo of Ms. Rogers and her vehicle is attached.

