Yellow Jessamine Garden Club Holds December Meeting

The Yellow Jessamine Garden Club of Dillon met on Tuesday, December 6, 2017 at 6:30 pm at the home of Mildred Mishue. Her alluring decorations were placed throughout her home for the Christmas season.

11 members were present. As each member entered, the gift was placed under the tree for the gift exchange.

The meeting was called to order by President Mary Ricks as she thanked Mildred for being the hostess. Chaplain Glenda Campbell gave the devotion. It was based on Jesus’ purpose for being born. Christmas is a time to celebrate the reason for his birth. He was born to die for our sin, so Christmas is a time to celebrate the one true Savior of the world! (Matthew 2:10)

After the devotion, Glenda blessed the refreshments that were prepared. Refreshments included chicken salad, sausage balls, Cheese straws, fruit, strawberry cake, chocolate dessert, haystacks, pimento cheese sandwiches and the fruitcake.

The roll call was given by Darlene Wilkerson by the answering of the favorite evergreen.

Minutes were read and approved.

Treasurer’s report was read and the club discussed the success of Holiday Goodness. There was no membership business at this time.

Ways and Means Chairman Mildred Mishue mentioned to be a part of Holiday Goodness for 2018. The club voted to repeat for next year and have the booth for Santa’s Kitchen at the Bazaar.

Melissa Moody read “Horticulture Moments” from the newsletter and yearbook. In addition, Melissa revealed that the November meeting was in the newspaper and on the YJGC facebook page. She distributed the newsletter and notified the YJGC that she submitted 13 applications for awards.

Arbor Day was a triumph! The YJGC planted to Sweet Bay Magnolias at J.P. Camp Roadside Park. The City of Dillon Street Department, Maggie Riales, Lois Edwards (Pee Dee Urban Forestry), Barbara Causey, Mayor Pro-Tem Connie Manning, and several others were crucial in the success of Arbor Day. Special thanks to Earl Dutton, Chairman of the City of Dillon Tree Committee, for his 14 years being a Tree City USA participant.

The Dillon House was also decorated by the Yellow Jessamine Garden Club. The mantle, Christmas tree and staircase were beautifully adorned with garland, ornaments and poinsettias for the Christmas tour.

The Yellow Jessamine Garden Club participated in the Dillon parade. President Mary Ricks, Melissa Moody, Mildred Mishue and Cathy McDaniel rode in the parade and publicized the YJGC. All had a wonderful time and thanked the Chamber of Commerce-Johnnie Luehrs and Dillon County for presenting the parade. The club plans to participate next year.

New business on the itinerary was planning a day for trash pickup on Hwy 9. The club set a date for the first Saturday in January, weather permitting.Then, the program was presented by Darlene Wilkerson. She spoke on the Christian tradition of evergreens and how they play a part in Christmas. The goals and objectives of the NGC and GCSC were met. She handed surprises to each member and concluded her presentation.

The gift exchange then began. Each member picked a number that aligned with a gift. All had a great time!

The next meeting will be January 2, 2018 at 6:30 pm at The City of Dillon Wellness Center. Program leader is Larue Bracey. The program will be on plants in Bible times as the history of biblical plants and trees are the ambition.

The Yellow Jessamine Garden Club is a member of the National Garden Clubs, Inc., South Atlantic Region, The Garden Club of South Carolina, Inc., and the Coastal District of South Carolina.