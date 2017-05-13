Lady Wildcats Come From Behind In Dramatic Fashion To Defeat Gilbert

The Dillon Lady Wildcats came from behind in dramatic fashion in the bottom of the seventh inning to send Gilbert home as a 3-2 loser in the Class 3A lower state playoff game in Dillon on Friday, May 5.
Tori Grimsley pitched the 7-inning game and allowed 7 hits, 2 runs of which 1 was earned, walked 1, and struck out 6 to claim the win.
Gilbert’s Rosson was tagged with the loss. She pitched 6 and 1/3 innings and allowed 10 hits, 3 runs, walked 3, and struck out 2.
Gilbert committed 2 errors in the game while Dillon was guilty of 3.
Gilbert placed the first run of the game on the scoreboard in the top of the third inning on a bunt by # 2 that the ball was juggled, a bunt by #1 that the throw pulled the first baseman off the bag, a slow grounder by #20, and a single to right by #17 that garnered a rbi to give Gilbert the first lead of the game at 1-0.
Gilbert added another run in the top of the fifth on a home run by #9 to give Gilbert a 2-0 lead.
Dillon’s Johnna Rogers started the rally in the top of the seventh for the Lady Wildcats with a fly to left that was dropped, and Rogers ended up on second base. She advanced to third on a passed ball. A’Doshia Graves garnered a walk, and runners were on the corners with 1 out.
Ashley Phillips hit a grounder to the shortstop that was bobbled, and the runners were safe at first and second with Rogers scoring from third. #5 was the courtesy runner for Phillips.
Brittany Miller sent a grounder by first for a rbi, and once again Dillon had base runners on the corners.
Taylor Blackmon hit 1 to right and picked up a rbi to give Dillon the 3-2 win.
Dillon’s Brittany Miller connected for 2 hits and a rbi in 4 at-bats while Ashley Phillips and Taylor Blackmon each garnered a hit and rbi in 4 at-bats. Johnna Rogers connected for 2 hits in 4 at-bats.
Dillon will travel to play the winner of Hanahan/Aynor on Monday.
