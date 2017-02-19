Services for Azalee Scott Campbell were held 2:00 p.m. Monday at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation was held 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Cooper Funeral Home.

Mrs. Campbell, 95, died Saturday, February 11, 2017, at McLeod Medical Center in Dillon. Born in Dillon County, SC, June 22, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Raymond Scott and Hattie Amanda Campbell Scott. She was a faithful member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and WMU, a member of the Pilot Club, the Yellow Jasmine Garden Club, and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.

Survivors include her children, Dennis Kinnon Campbell of Dillon, Patricia C. McKown of Surfside Beach, SC, Gayle C. (Tom) Ennis of Florence, and Thad (Judy) Campbell of Hamer, and Cynthia (Major) Hulon of Dillon; 19 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Campbell was preceded in death by her husband, Buck Campbell; son, Wendell Lenair Campbell; son-in-law, Jonathan McKown; daughter-in-law, Peggy Campbell; 2 sisters; and 3 brothers.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 405 Mt. Calvary Road, Dillon, SC 29536, Dillon Camp of Gideons, P.O. Box 111, Dillon, SC 29536, or to the charity of one’s choice.