Memorial Day Ceremony Held At Veterans Square

By Vickie Rogers

The Memorial Day Ceremony was held Monday, May 27th at Veterans Square.

Veteran Thom Thompson welcomed attendees followed by the Dillon High JROTC posting the colors under the direction of Army Major Rodney Bunyan and Army Sergeant First Class Randy Gray. Invocation-Rev.

Roscoe Oxendine of Melody Land Faith Chapel in Little Rock. Jade McDowell of Outreach Family Fellowship Choir performed the National Anthem and God Bless America.

Army Major Rodney Bunyan was the guest speaker.

Judge James Lockemy and Army Veteran Levern Hayes read the names of deceased veterans.

Councilman Stevie Grice and Mayor Tally McColl placed the Memorial Wreath.

Dillon High School student Cameron Lamont Ellison performed Taps.

US Flag raised by Army Veteran Chris Norris. The SC Flag was raised by Army Veteran Harry Moore.

Judge James Lockemy presented Distinguished Deceased Veteran of the Year to the family of Vernon Bo Lane.

Benediction by Rev. Roscoe Oxendine of Melody Land Faith Chapel ended the ceremony.