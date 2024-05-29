Former City of Dillon Mayor Arrested

By Vickie Rogers

Former City of Dillon Mayor John Corey Jackson was arrested Wednesday, May 22, 2024 on charges for probation violation.

Jackson entered a plea in August, 2023 during a hearing for communicating obscene messages to another person without consent and forgery. Jackson was sentenced to three years, suspended to probation. He had to register as a sex offender on a tier one status and was to have no contact with the victims.

Jackson was sworn in as mayor in May of 2019 but never served in the capacity of Mayor due to being suspended from office after SLED charged him with 11 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Those charges were lowered as part of the plea.