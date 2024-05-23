Dillon Native Vivian Clark Wins Frand Perdue Quality, Service and Reliability Award

Contributed Story

Salisbury, MD., -Vivian Clark, a native of Dillon, South Carolina, has earned the Frank Perdue Quality, Service and Reliability Award (QSR), the highest form of associate recognition at Perdue Farms.

Clark is a line leader at the company’s harvest plant in Dillon, where she has worked for 31 years.

The Frank Perdue Quality, Service and Reliability Award was established at Perdue Farms in 2005 following the passing of Frank Perdue to recognize associates who exemplify all aspects of QSR in their work style and who do so consistently throughout their career.

“It’s because of associates like Vivian and the thousands of others across the company that we can deliver on our commitments to all our stakeholders, including our associates and their families, our farmers, our customers and consumers, and our communities,” said Jim Perdue, chairman of Perdue Farms.

In addition to the QSR trophy, Clark received a $5,000 check and her name will be permanently displayed on a QSR plaque at the company’s headquarters in Salisbury, Maryland.