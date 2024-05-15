By Jordan Grimsley

The Julia Pittman Memorial Color Run, held at Lake View High School on Saturday, May 11th, commenced with registration at 9:30 a.m., followed promptly by the start of the run at 10:00 a.m. Originating under the direction of Julia Pittman, this annual event took on deeper significance following her battle with cancer, culminating in her unfortunate passing in September 2023. This year’s iteration was a poignant tribute to Julia’s memory, uniting the community in a collective effort to raise awareness for cancer research and support. Prior to the run, a touching gesture saw 42 balloons released into the sky, symbolizing the age Julia would have turned this year, underscoring the enduring impact of her legacy.

Amidst an atmosphere charged with emotion and determination, participants eagerly gathered at the starting line, where they were greeted with showers of vibrant chalk, igniting smiles and laughter among runners of all ages. The palpable sense of camaraderie was further accentuated by the presence of Carol Edwards, representing the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, who offered essential sustenance and encouragement to runners as they crossed the finish line. In a fitting tribute to the spirit of competition and perseverance, the race crowned two official winners, one male and one female, whose impressive feats were measured by their completion times. Amongst the runners, Cierra Grice emerged victorious as the female winner, while Terrence Alford claimed the male winners spot, their achievements serving as testament to the indomitable human spirit and the enduring legacy of Julia Pittman’s courageous fight against cancer.