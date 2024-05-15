City Of Dillon Eats On The Street

By Vickie Rogers

The City of Dillon held Eats on the Street on Wednesday, May 8th at S. Railroad Avenue in Downtown Dillon. The event was from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. The following food trucks participated: The Spicy Rooster, University Food Truck, Royal Sweets Boutique, Quick Serve, Unity BBQ, Southern Favorites, Platinum Desserts, and Graham Groceries. Cricket Wireless also had a booth set up. DJ Elixir was there from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. The next Eats on the Street is planned for June 12th. For more information, contact Lisa Moody at lmoodycityofdillon@gmail.com.