NETC Registered Nursing Program Graduates Largest Class

After 67 semester hours, 700 hours of labs and clinicals while juggling family and work, Northeastern Technical College’s largest class of Associate Degree in Nursing students finished their journey May 2 at the Cheraw Campus receiving their nursing pins and taking the Nightingale Pledge.

Late night studying. Lots of caffeine. Family support.

All three were the key components to the largest Northeastern Technical College’s Associate Degree in Nursing graduating class was the consensus among the student speakers.

“We came into the program as strangers… and now we have made lifelong friends.

We put a lot of hard work, sacrifice, long nights and tears… during the raging river that is nursing school,” said graduate Tamekia Maqueda to a standing room crowd of attendees. Thirty-three students in the Class of 2024 were the largest group exiting NETC with Associate Degrees in Nursing since the program’s first graduating class in 2009.

During a May 2 pinning ceremony on the Cheraw Campus, students received their nursing pins and took the Nightingale Pledge as part of the college’s tradition for nursing students successfully completing the program.

“As nurses we hold within us, the power to heal and comfort those in need and every day we have the opportunity make a difference in the lives of our patients, their families and our communities,” said guest speaker McLeod Health Cheraw Director of Medical Surgical/Swing/Dialysis Deana Sellers, a Cheraw High and NETC graduate.

Associate Degree in Nursing Students who graduate and pass the National Council Licensure Examination will become registered nurses in South Carolina.

Receiving pins were:

Bennettsville: Maddison Booth, MacKaylan Chavis, Tonia Cook, Jordan Goings, Cassandra, Kowszik, and Sequoya White.

Cheraw: Gracen Allison, Jennifer Brock, Rylie Driggers, Buffie Kasler, Juliana Laney, Crystal McClendon, Zion McRae, Grace Wiloughby, Pagan Walker, and Rachel Wooten.

Chesterfield: Lashawnda Marshall, Kirsti Ortiz, Marley Pegues, Madison Teal.

Edgemoor: Mikala Smith.

Florence: Brandy Edge.

Hartsville: Jordan Longenecker, Tyleyah McDaniel and Kari Steen.

Lake View: Crystal Bullock.

Latta: McKayla Brunson.

McColl: Payton Hendrix and Shadea Jordan-Moody.

Mullins: Meagan DeWitt.

Pageland: Tamekia Maqueda.

Patrick: Melissa Keith.

Ruby: Joshua Rogers.

Marley Pegues received the Outstanding Clinical Performances Award. Kristi Ortiz received the Registered Nursing Academic Excellence Award.

During the pinning ceremony, each student wears the traditional white nursing uniform and is formally presented with a specially designed NETC nursing pin and a symbolic lamp.

NETC’s Associate Degree in Nursing program has a competitive entrance process. Completion of the program requires 67 semester hours of instruction and approximately 700 hours in patient care experience in laboratory and clinical settings rotating between days, nights, and weekends.

For more information, call NETC at 800.921.7399 or visit online at www.netc.edu<http://www.netc.edu