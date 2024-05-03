By: Vickie Rogers

Third Annual Paws For The Arts Held

Paws for the Arts, a joint fundraiser hosted by members of the Carolinas Art Guild and the Humane Society of Dillon County, was held Thursday, April 25, at Twin Lakes Country Club.

This gala featured art work for exhibition and sale by members from Dillon County and surrounding counties. The Humane Society of Dillon County held a Silent Auction with items donated by businesses in the area and also generous individuals. Some of the Silent Auction items were gift certificates to the Peddler, tickets to the Grandstand 400 at Darlington Raceway, and an adorable Kubota tractor and trailer donated by Dillon Tractor. All proceeds from the Silent Auction will be used to fund the Humane Society’s Spay/Neuter program and also to help needy animals in emergencies.

The Carolinas Art Guild was founded to enrich the lives of our citizens through an appreciation of art and also to provide and outlet for local artists to exhibit and market their work.

The Humane Society of Dillon County was established in 2013 and is a 501(c)3 organization. Members work diligently to provide spay/neuter procedures for pets whose owners meet low-income guidelines. They also volunteer with the Dillon County Animal Shelter to try to help the needy, homeless animals there by finding rescues, adopters, and they often fund emergency medical care.

This was the third Paws for the Arts event hosted by these two organizations. Guests enjoyed a night of delicious food provided by Carrie Walshock at Twin Lakes Country Club, as well as special treats members of both organizations donated. Terry Powers of Pepper Creek Band provided the music and entertainment for the evening. Many art pieces found new homes, and the Silent Auction was successful because of community generosity.