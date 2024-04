By: Vickie Rogers

The City of Dillon held its Coffee & Talk on Wednesday, April 24th from 7:30-9:00 a.m. It was sponsored by Anderson Brothers Bank and is held monthly at the Visitor Center, 106 S. Railroad Avenue, Dillon.

Breakfast casserole, scones, free coffee and great people dis­ cussed ways to help our com­ munity move forward. Local business owners and citizens were in attendance. Contact Lisa Moody at lmoodycityofdil­lon@ gmail.com or call 843- 845-4393 for more information.