By Vickie Rogers

The Bike & Walk-A-Thon for the fight against Huntington’s Disease was held Saturday, April 27th. Participants had the options of 10 mile bike ride, 20 mile bike ride, or 5K walk/run/golf cart. There was a large turn out to raise awareness and funds for Huntington’s Disease, a devastating genetic disorder that affects both the mind and body, causing a progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain. Participants exercised their body and exercised compassion and solidarity with those who face the daily challenges of living with Huntington’s Disease.

