Virtual Race To Benefit State Parks

Run, walk, paddle, or roll to complete your Run for Trees: Happy Little 5K, a virtual race inspired by the late artist, Bob Ross, and his love for nature, taking place between Earth Day (April 22) and Arbor Day (April 26).

South Carolina is one of nine states participating with the Bob Ross Company to host the race, which supports efforts to plant trees and protect forests in participating states. Racers can complete the 3.1-mile event anytime between April 22-26 on foot or by bike, skate, paddle, or mobility device, at any pace and any place outdoors. before the virtual race week. Register here.

“South Carolina is full of happy trees – big trees, small trees, old trees, young trees – from the mountains to the coast, and you’ll find plenty of them in our beautiful state parks. You’ll also find a whole lot of people who are passionate about protecting and advancing our natural spaces,” said Duane Parrish, director of the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism.