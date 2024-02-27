At a recent meeting of the Dillon City Council, City Manager Glen Wagner said that the city had hired Mark Desser as the city’s public defender.
If someone requests a public defender in Municipal Court, if they qualify, he will defend the person in court.
The cost is from $500-$1,000 based on the charge. The agreement goes through the end of this budget year.
Mark Desser Serving As City’s New Public Defender
by•
At a recent meeting of the Dillon City Council, City Manager Glen Wagner said that the city had hired Mark Desser as the city’s public defender.