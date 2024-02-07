SLED Charges Former Sheriff’s Deputy With Misconduct In Office And Obstructing Justice

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Anthony Inman, 41, on February 7, 2024, with Misconduct in Office, and Obstructing Justice. SLED was requested to investigate by the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

Inman was booked at the Dillon County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.