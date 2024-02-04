Mr. James H. Rogers, age 87, passed away on Monday, January 29, 2024 at McLeod Medical Center of Dillon, after a brief illness.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 11am at Ford Cemetery in Fairmont, North Carolina.

Mr. Rogers was born in Dillon, South Carolina, the son of the late James Clifford and Vergie Ford Rogers. He was a proud US Army Veteran who served in Vietnam and also retired as a mechanic from Yates Industries in Bordentown, New Jersey.

Predeceased by his sister, Laura Jane Hayes, and her husband, Hoyt, he is survived by his son, George Rogers (Cynthia); daughter, MaryBeth Fine; brothers, Joe Rogers (Fannie Lou) and Tommy “TR” Rogers (Libby); grandchildren, Justine and Luke Rogers, and Dana, Diana, and Joseph Fine, as well as many nieces and nephews.