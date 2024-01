A MARTIN LUTHER KING MARCH AND SERVICE were held on January 15th. The group marched from the old J.V. Martin Junior High School on Martin Luther King Boulevard to Manning Baptist Church. At Manning Baptist Church, Bishop Rodney McCorkle was the speaker. More photos are elsewhere in this issue. (Photos by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald)

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald

Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen, and then again to enlarge it.