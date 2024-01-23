Resources Available For Those Who Want To Quit Tobacco

COLUMBIA – South Carolinians who want to improve their health this year by quitting the use of tobacco products have several free resources to help them achieve their goals. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is reminding people that quit coaches at the SC Tobacco Quitline (1-800-QUIT-NOW) are available 24/7 to assist with free quit support.

The holiday season affects people in different ways and for many, coping mechanisms include using commercial tobacco products. Quitting tobacco improves mood disorders and protects against chronic diseases, as well as respiratory illnesses like flu and COVID.

“Finding healthy strategies to deal with the stress of the holidays that don’t include tobacco products is important,” said Virginie Daguise, DHEC’s Director of the Bureau of Chronic Disease and Injury Prevention. “Tobacco use is directly related to many serious illnesses, including lung diseases, type 2 diabetes, various cancers and heart disease.”

The benefits of quitting include improved physical and mental health.

Research shows that people who quit tobacco report reduced feelings of depression, anxiety and stress, especially among youth and young adults who vape. Quitting is also associated with overall improved mood and quality of life. Within 1-2 years of quitting, the risk of a heart attack significantly decreases. Immediate benefits include reduced lung inflammation, which can help protect your body from infections.

The SC Tobacco Quitline (1-800-QUIT-NOW) provides free, 24/7 quit support to residents of South Carolina, regardless of health insurance coverage.

Callers can receive personalized quit plans, access to text and web-based support, printed guide and free nicotine replacement therapy such as patches, gum and lozenges (if eligible).

Services are available in multiple languages and extra support is available for people with mental and/or behavioral health conditions and people who are pregnant.

Healthy coping strategies include:

• Getting proper sleep

• Maintaining a healthy weight

• Drinking plenty of fluids

• Reducing stress

• Being physically active

• Eating fruits and vegetables

• Avoiding or limiting alcohol

• Spending time with supportive friends and family

For more information and online enrollment resources, visit www.quitnowsc.org.