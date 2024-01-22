Prom Dress Giveaway To Be Held March 2nd

Girls With Knowledge Mentoring Group presents their Second Annual Prom Dress Giveaway on March 2nd at the City of Dillon Visitor Center, 106 South Railroad Avenue, Dillon, from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Dress donations are accepted now until February 24th. Prom, homecoming dresses, shoes, and jewelry. For more information, contact Sherika German, 843-632-6376; Charlene Carmichael, 980-242-0748; and Lisa Moody, 843-845-4393. Dresses must be already cleaned. For more information, e-mail info@gwkmentoring.com.