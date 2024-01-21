Senator Kent Williams Awarded Honorary Doctorate

ORANGEBURG, S.C. – South Carolina State University on Friday, Dec. 15, awarded honorary doctorates to four people who have supported the university in various endeavors: Judge Clifton B. Newman, Doctor of Laws; State Sen. Harvey S. Peeler Jr., Doctor of Humane Letters; Diane E. Sumpter, Doctor of Humane Letters; and State Sen. Kent M. Williams, Doctor of Humane Letters. In the Fall 2023 Commencement Ceremony, SC State Board of Trustees Douglas Gantt and President Alexander Conyers presented the four honorees with their honorary degrees as Dr. Frederick Evans, provost and vice president for academic affairs announced their accomplishments. Sen. Kent Williams, who represents Dillon County as part of his disrict, was awarded a Doctor of Humane Letters

The Honorable Senator Kent Williams has served more than 19 years in the South Carolina Senate representing District 30. An active SC State University alumnus, he has been a tireless advocate for improving the institution, raising awareness of the need to replace aging infrastructure at the University. Senator Williams secured the largest appropriation ever received from the General Assembly in the history of South Carolina State University.



