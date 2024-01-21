Daniel Mack Rogers Takes Oath Of Office

Daniel Mack Rogers was administered the oath of office for Latta Town Council by Pastor James Fennel of Latta Church of God. Holding the Bible is his grandson, Landon Mac Gasque, and looking on is his wife, Sylvia Rogers. Rogers led the ticket in the town council race to gain the four year term. He was also selected to be the Latta Town Administrator. (Contributed Photo)

DANIEL MACK ROGERS is pictured with his family on the day he took the oath of office. Pictured from left to right are son-in-law, Greg Gasque; daughter, Stacey Gasque; daughter, Stephanie Rogers; grandson, Landon Gasque; Daniel Mack Rogers; and wife, Sylvia Rogers. Not pictured is his grandson, Justin Watts. (Contributed Photo)