You may have heard a great deal recently about news deserts. A news desert is a community that is not being served by a daily or non-daily newspaper with credible news and information. The good news is that you are not living in a news desert, and it is my hope that you never will be.

Local news is important. There will always be a need and a desire for local news where there is a community. Births, deaths, school band concerts, who made the honor roll, what happened at city or county council, who scored a touchdown on Friday night, who grew that big cabbage or shot their first deer—it’s all important, and it all can be found in your local newspaper along with much more.

The things that have been mentioned can’t be found in a regional newspaper or daily newspaper. They may swoop in from time to time to write something shocking or controversial, but they are here and then gone. These types of papers don’t care about you. It’s all about the next “big” story or the kind of controversy they can create. They are not here for you. They are there for them as they try to make a name for themselves.

We live here. We work here. We are part of the community. We care about the community and the people here. That’s what sets true local newspapers apart from the rest, and we appreciate your support.