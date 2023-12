THE LITTLE PEE DEE STATE PARK had their annual tree lighting event on Friday, November 24th. The event consisted of of pictures with Santa Claus, making craft ornaments, hot chocolate and cookies and coloring Christmas books. They had a total of 60 participants which included day use visitors and campers. The event was free to the public. (Contributed Photos) ” height=”300″ class=”aligncenter size-medium wp-image-270078″ />