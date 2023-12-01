Latta Christmas Parade Lineup 2023

Latta Christmas Parade

Friday, December 1st, 2023

4:30 p.m.

1) Town of Latta Police Car

2) Flag Bearers –

3) Grand Marshals – Latta Citizens of the Year – Fred & Bonnie Ellis

4) Latta Mayor – Teresa Mason – Car

5) Lizzie Crawford – Town Councilwoman – Car

6) Marcus McGirt – Town Councilman – Car

7) Melinda Robinson – Town Councilwoman – Car

8) The Honorable Mr. Kent Williams – S.C. Senate – Car

9) The Honorable Mr. Jackie Hayes – S.C. House of Representatives – Car

10) Dillon County Council District 4 – T.F. “Buzzy Finklea,” Jr. – Car

11) Latta High School Marching Vikings

12) Latta High School – Interact Club & Student Council Truck/Trailer (Com.)

13) Latta High School Varsity & JV Cheerleaders – walking (36 girls)

14) Miss Viking – Janie Nolan – Car

15) Latta High School Homecoming Queen – Anziya Jones

16) Latta High School – The Viking Theatre Workshop – Walking

17) Latta Middle School – Truck/Trailer (Com. )

18) Latta Elementary School – Truck/Trailer (Com.)

19) Latta Baptist Church – Float

20) Dillon County Christian Ministerial Alliance – Float/Truck

21) Dance Dimensions – Truck

22) Dance Dimensions – Truck

23) Dance Dimensions – Walking

24) WDSC 800 AM – Ronnie Rowell

25) Latta Rescue Squad

26) Oak Grove Fire Department

27) Oak Grove Fire Department

28) Raelyn Hope Barfield – Young Miss Dillon County – Car

29) Kids Dojo

30) Kids Dojo

31) Kids Dojo

32) Christmas Jeep Kids Dojo

33) David Johnson – S1 Ford Car

34) Anderson Brother’s Bank – Truck/Trailer (Com.)

35) S.C. Forestry Commission

36) Elite Dance Company – Walking

37) B&T Pressure Wash & Dosi Lu’s Creations – Trailer/Truck

38) Terry Morris – Classic Car

39) Girls With Knowledge Mentoring Group

40) Green Brother’s Karate Dojo

41) Green Brother’s Karate Dojo

42) Carolina Madams

43) Carolina Madams

44) Care South Carolina – Mobile Unit

45) Care South Carolina – Truck

46) Care South Carolina – Kris Lane – Golf Cart

47) Teen Miss Florence County – Sophie B. Haselden

48) Henry Jackson – 68 Camaro

49) Omar Shriner’s Oriental Band – Marching Band/Trailer

50) H & R Block

51) Leitner Funeral Home

52) Save Our Youth Movement

53) Dillon County Chamber of Commerce

54) Robby Jackson – Omar Hillbillies Outhouse #3

55) Robby Jackson – Omar Hillbillies Outhouse #3

56) Smith’s Concrete – 69 Camero

57) Nightmare Before Christmas

58) Boys to Men/Girls with Purpose

59) Teen Miss Latta 2024 – Nikki Weatherford

60) Latta Drug Company – Golf Cart

61) Latta FFA – Truck/Float

62) Latta FFA Sweetheart – Car

63) Union Baptist Church – Truck/Float

64) Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

65) Latta Southern Methodist Church – Truck

66) Little Miss SC – Young Miss Teen Latta – Jaya Mitchell

67) Town of Lake View Police

68) Shipp Daniel for Solicitor – Car

69) Omar Indy Racers

70) Omar Indy Racers

71) Omar Indy Racers

72) The Rays BBQ – Truck

73) Hibbett Sports – Walkers

74) Hibbett Sports – vehicle

75) Coward’s Towing – Wrecker

76) Dillon High School Band

77) Dillon High School JROTC

78) Kevin Drawhorn – Candidate for Town Council

79) W&B Mulching and Landclearing

80) S.C. Army National Guard – vehicle

81) S.C. Army National Guard – military vehicle

82) S.C. Army National Guard – military vehicle

83) McKenzie’s Plumbing & Electric – 1980 Corvette

84) Lake View High School Band

85) Hayes Land Co. – 1982 Chevy Scottsdale

86) Floyd Dale Rescue & Fire Dept.

87) Floyd Dale Rescue & Fire Dept.

88) Dustin Nolan Logging – Logging Truck

89) Dustin Nolan Logging – Logging Truck

90) Xtreme Towing Parts & Service – Rollback

91) Xtreme Towing Parts & Service – Heavy Wrecker

92) PoBoys Garage & Wrecker Service – Rollback

93) L&L Body Shop – Rollback

94) Diesel Man Truck Center – Wrecker

95) Johnny Brigman – Antique Tractor

96) Brigman Pony and Cart

97) Brigman Horses

98) Max Farms

99) Max Farms

100) Santa Claus