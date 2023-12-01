Latta Christmas Parade Lineup 2023

Latta Christmas Parade
Friday, December 1st, 2023
4:30 p.m.
1) Town of Latta Police Car
2) Flag Bearers –
3) Grand Marshals – Latta Citizens of the Year – Fred & Bonnie Ellis
4) Latta Mayor – Teresa Mason – Car
5) Lizzie Crawford – Town Councilwoman – Car
6) Marcus McGirt – Town Councilman – Car
7) Melinda Robinson – Town Councilwoman – Car
8) The Honorable Mr. Kent Williams – S.C. Senate – Car
9) The Honorable Mr. Jackie Hayes – S.C. House of Representatives – Car
10) Dillon County Council District 4 – T.F. “Buzzy Finklea,” Jr. – Car
11) Latta High School Marching Vikings
12) Latta High School – Interact Club & Student Council Truck/Trailer (Com.)
13) Latta High School Varsity & JV Cheerleaders – walking (36 girls)
14) Miss Viking – Janie Nolan – Car
15) Latta High School Homecoming Queen – Anziya Jones
16) Latta High School – The Viking Theatre Workshop – Walking
17) Latta Middle School – Truck/Trailer (Com. )
18) Latta Elementary School – Truck/Trailer (Com.)
19) Latta Baptist Church – Float
20) Dillon County Christian Ministerial Alliance – Float/Truck
21) Dance Dimensions – Truck
22) Dance Dimensions – Truck
23) Dance Dimensions – Walking
24) WDSC 800 AM – Ronnie Rowell
25) Latta Rescue Squad
26) Oak Grove Fire Department
27) Oak Grove Fire Department
28) Raelyn Hope Barfield – Young Miss Dillon County – Car
29) Kids Dojo
30) Kids Dojo
31) Kids Dojo
32) Christmas Jeep Kids Dojo
33) David Johnson – S1 Ford Car
34) Anderson Brother’s Bank – Truck/Trailer (Com.)
35) S.C. Forestry Commission
36) Elite Dance Company – Walking
37) B&T Pressure Wash & Dosi Lu’s Creations – Trailer/Truck
38) Terry Morris – Classic Car
39) Girls With Knowledge Mentoring Group
40) Green Brother’s Karate Dojo
41) Green Brother’s Karate Dojo
42) Carolina Madams
43) Carolina Madams
44) Care South Carolina – Mobile Unit
45) Care South Carolina – Truck
46) Care South Carolina – Kris Lane – Golf Cart
47) Teen Miss Florence County – Sophie B. Haselden
48) Henry Jackson – 68 Camaro
49) Omar Shriner’s Oriental Band – Marching Band/Trailer
50) H & R Block
51) Leitner Funeral Home
52) Save Our Youth Movement
53) Dillon County Chamber of Commerce
54) Robby Jackson – Omar Hillbillies Outhouse #3
55) Robby Jackson – Omar Hillbillies Outhouse #3
56) Smith’s Concrete – 69 Camero
57) Nightmare Before Christmas
58) Boys to Men/Girls with Purpose
59) Teen Miss Latta 2024 – Nikki Weatherford
60) Latta Drug Company – Golf Cart
61) Latta FFA – Truck/Float
62) Latta FFA Sweetheart – Car
63) Union Baptist Church – Truck/Float
64) Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.
65) Latta Southern Methodist Church – Truck
66) Little Miss SC – Young Miss Teen Latta – Jaya Mitchell
67) Town of Lake View Police
68) Shipp Daniel for Solicitor – Car
69) Omar Indy Racers
70) Omar Indy Racers
71) Omar Indy Racers
72) The Rays BBQ – Truck
73) Hibbett Sports – Walkers
74) Hibbett Sports – vehicle
75) Coward’s Towing – Wrecker
76) Dillon High School Band
77) Dillon High School JROTC
78) Kevin Drawhorn – Candidate for Town Council
79) W&B Mulching and Landclearing
80) S.C. Army National Guard – vehicle
81) S.C. Army National Guard – military vehicle
82) S.C. Army National Guard – military vehicle
83) McKenzie’s Plumbing & Electric – 1980 Corvette
84) Lake View High School Band
85) Hayes Land Co. – 1982 Chevy Scottsdale
86) Floyd Dale Rescue & Fire Dept.
87) Floyd Dale Rescue & Fire Dept.
88) Dustin Nolan Logging – Logging Truck
89) Dustin Nolan Logging – Logging Truck
90) Xtreme Towing Parts & Service – Rollback
91) Xtreme Towing Parts & Service – Heavy Wrecker
92) PoBoys Garage & Wrecker Service – Rollback
93) L&L Body Shop – Rollback
94) Diesel Man Truck Center – Wrecker
95) Johnny Brigman – Antique Tractor
96) Brigman Pony and Cart
97) Brigman Horses
98) Max Farms
99) Max Farms
100) Santa Claus
Latta Christmas Parade Lineup 2023
