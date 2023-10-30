Fire Department Responds To Incident At Latta Middle School

Dillon County Station Two (Latta) responded to Latta Middle School for an automatic fire alarm activation on Thursday night.

“Engine 21 and personnel quickly arrived on scene. School staff and fire personnel checked the alarm panel, and it showed multiple zone activations in the middle school. When they made entry into the building, heavy smoke was seen inside. Dillon County Station One (Dillon) and Dillon County Station Nine (Oak Grove) were requested for manpower. A small fire was found in the bathroom and contained to that area. Crews operated on scene for about two hours to check for fire extension and smoke removal. The building was turned back over to the school district afterwards,” according to the Station Two Fire Department.

Superintendent George Liebenrood said there was no real damage to the school. There was some smoke remediation.