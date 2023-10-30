Blood Drive To Be Held November 2nd At DHS

FLORENCE/MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA — Since announcing a national blood and platelet shortage a month ago, thousands of donors across the country have rolled up a sleeve to help rebuild the American Red Cross blood and platelet supply.

As that generosity continues, the Red Cross is working around-the-clock to ensure patients have access to lifesaving transfusions and must collect 10,000 additional blood and platelet donations — over and above expectations — each week over the next month to sufficiently meet hospital needs. Donors of all blood types are urged to book a time to give now, especially those with type O blood or those giving platelets.

There will be a blood donation opportunity in Dillon County on November 2, 2023, from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., at Dillon High School, 1730 Highway 301 North, Dillon. Don’t wait – patients are counting on critical care this fall. To make an appointment, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

To encourage more blood and platelet donations, the Red Cross is offering new incentives to donors over the next month.

All who come to give Oct. 21-Nov. 9 will receive a $10 gift card by email to a restaurant merchant of their choice to enjoy lunch on the Red Cross.

They’ll also be automatically entered to win a $5,000 gift card. There will be three lucky winners — one chosen at random each week. Details are available at RedCrossBlood. org/Lunch.

Flu and COVID-19

vaccines don’t affect

donor eligibility

As cold and flu season quickly approaches, the Red Cross is reminding donors that they can still give blood or platelets after receiving a flu vaccine, so long as they are feeling healthy and well on the day of their donation. Likewise, there is no deferral or wait time for those receiving the updated COVID-19 vaccine.

How to Donate Blood

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

About the

American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.