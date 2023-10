Which of the Republican candidates for president do you think is the frontrunner?

Nikki Haley (44%, 363 Votes)

Donald Trump (42%, 342 Votes)

Perry Johnson (3%, 27 Votes)

Asa Hutchinson (2%, 17 Votes)

Vivek Ramaswamy (2%, 16 Votes)

Ron DeSantis (2%, 14 Votes)

Chris Christie (2%, 14 Votes)

Mike Pence (1%, 8 Votes)

Will Hurd (1%, 8 Votes)

Tim Scott (1%, 5 Votes)

Doug Burgum (1%, 5 Votes)

Larry Elder (0%, 3 Votes)

Total Voters: 822