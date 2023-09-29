Marching Cats Win Several Awards At Competition

On Saturday, September 23, 2023, The Marching Cats participated in the Phillip O. Berry School of Technology’s Spirit of the Cardinal Band Competition. The band competed in class 3AAA. The students earned the following awards and had the 5th highest score out of the 15 bands in competition.

1st Place—Colorguard

1st Place—Drum Major

1st Place—Music

2nd Place—Dancer

2nd Place—General Effect

1st Place—Percussion

1st Place—Class 3AAA Overall

Pictured are (l-r) Adrian McLellan, Jhimere Miles, Kezion Pittman, Jayden Campbell, Neriah Gordon Scott, and Ty’kia Bruce. The students and have been working hard and are starting to see the fruits of their labor. Please congratulate them when you see them. A special thank you to the staff for their tireless efforts: Kevin McLellan-Assistant Director, Austin Green -Assistant Director, Jamal Rogers-Nelson-Drum Major Coach, and Raven Anthony Jones-Auxiliary Coach, Chip Murdaugh-Percussion Instructor, and Izzy Wolves-Percussion Instructor. The Marching Cats will be participating at the Low Country Battle of The Bands Competition hosted at Woodland High School, 4128 US-78, Dorchester, Saturday, September 30, 2023. The performance time is 7:00 p.m. (Contributed Photo)

