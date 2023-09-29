Krista Driggers Named Dillon District Four Teacher Of The Year

Krista Driggers, Visual Arts teacher at Dillon Middle School, was named the 2023-2024 District Teacher of the Year at the district ceremony, which was held on Monday, September 18, 2023. Mrs. Driggers and seven colleagues were recognized for their dedication at the annual event. School representatives included: Christie Roberts, East Elementary; Jennifer Dudney, South Elementary; Brittney Thompson, Stewart Heights Elementary; Brittany Collins, Lake View Elementary; Jessica Owens; Gordon Elementary; Krista Driggers, Dillon Middle School; Maurice Robinson, Dillon High School; and Brittani Alford, Lake View High School.



Teachers, administrators, and guests gathered in the foyer of the auditorium located at 1738 Highway 301 North at 6:00 P.M. A social time was enjoyed, prior to attendees joining board members in the district training room. D. Ray Rogers, school superintendent, opened the recognition ceremony by welcoming all in attendance. Mr. Earl Gleason, board chairman, presided over the ceremony. Principals introduced individual school representatives and shared professional accomplishments that made them deserving of this recognition. Each of the 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year school representatives received a handmade glass keepsake and a gift certificate to The Peddler Steakhouse, both compliments of the Board of Trustees.

After each principal recognized his/her candidate, Mr. Earl Gleason, board chairman, announced the recipient of the 2023-2024 District Teacher of the Year award. Mrs. Driggers received a monetary gift and an engraved watch denoting this special honor.



During her introduction, Rodney Cook, principal at Dillon Middle School, shared accolades related to Mrs. Driggers’ dedication to her students and her chosen profession. In Mrs. Driggers’ application packet, she expanded on her firm belief that education is an integral part of a strong society. She outlined three core beliefs related to her Philosophy of Teaching. She stated, “My first belief about teaching is that educators should build relationships with students to give them a safe space to learn and make mistakes. Next, I believe it is important to give students an outlet to express themselves. Last, I believe it is important to teach students skills, such as, problem-solving, creativity, and teamwork, they can use across all content areas.” When completing information related to her Professional Biography, Mrs. Driggers stated, “I absolutely love and enjoy being an art teacher and having a place where I can share my passion with students and spark passion in them to create.” In closing, she summed up her stance on the importance of art in education, “The arts, in short, should be valued as an integral part of students’ education.”

As the district’s representative, Mrs. Driggers will be invited to attend professional development opportunities designed for district honorees and she will have the opportunity to participate in the 2025 State Teacher of the Year competition. During the 2023-2024 school year, Mrs. Driggers will be invited to attend the State Teacher Forum Conference, November 8-10, 2023, two professional development days, February 28, 2024, and June 11, 2024, and the SC Teacher of the Year celebration and legislative day in May. During this culminating event, the 2025 State Teacher of the Year announcement will be made.

Ray Rogers, district superintendent, closed the ceremony by thanking the teachers for their dedication to the students in Dillon School District Four. He acknowledged that the work they do on a daily basis, is what makes the difference in the lives of the students. In addition to the gifts received at the ceremony, David Stanley and Lucas Atkinson, Horace Mann representatives, announced that they will visit each school and present Teacher of the Year recipients with a monetary award in recognition of their hard work. Teachers also received ginger ales, compliments of Schafer Distributing, Blenheim Bottling Company.